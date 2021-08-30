Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $6,099,000.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.74, for a total value of $10,060,901.76.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,181,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,256 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,314,092.56.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60.

On Monday, June 7th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $11,472,349.20.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $297.85. 4,988,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,136. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.28. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.38.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 28.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.