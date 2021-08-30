Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a C$310.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.36.

Shares of SNOW opened at $297.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.34. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 112,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,956,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $635,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $1,522,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 45.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 188.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $364,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

