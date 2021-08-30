Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $320.00 at JMP Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.36.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $297.71 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,895 shares in the company, valued at $42,473,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.