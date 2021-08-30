SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0441 on Top Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004344 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.