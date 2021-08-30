Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 43.3% in August

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the July 29th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,551. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $12.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

