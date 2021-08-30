Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Insider Michael P. Rutz Sells 67,000 Shares

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.05.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.