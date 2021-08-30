Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185,028 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 661,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

