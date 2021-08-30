Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,652 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

