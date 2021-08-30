Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 115,615 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 115,615 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

