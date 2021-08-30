Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 161,211 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,211 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,203,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $175.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

