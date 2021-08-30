Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $222.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.01. The firm has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

