SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 327,000 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the July 29th total of 660,500 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of SGRP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.86.

In other SPAR Group news, insider Kori Belzer sold 27,963 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $39,987.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $101,579.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPAR Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPAR Group by 263.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPAR Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SPAR Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

