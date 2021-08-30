Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Spark Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of SPKE opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $402.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37. Spark Energy has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Spark Energy news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III bought 18,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $201,975.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,002,105.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 24,030 shares of company stock valued at $263,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPKE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Spark Energy by 426.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Spark Energy by 48.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

