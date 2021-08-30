Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Purchases $18,450.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 5,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $18,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.25 on Monday. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOV shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spark Networks by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

