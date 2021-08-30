SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.09. The stock had a trading volume of 298,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,413. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

