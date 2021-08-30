SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.05

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 6715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.37.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.