SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Acquired by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for 1.1% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Betterment LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 407,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 171,176 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,271,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after acquiring an additional 138,560 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 311.5% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,634,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 143.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,311 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,898. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.35. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $79.59 and a 52 week high of $111.78.

