Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

