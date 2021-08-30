Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.53.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.84. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Splunk by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 83.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Splunk by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 27.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

