Spring Creek Capital LLC Has $29.19 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158,514 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 1.4% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Kansas City Southern worth $29,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,526,000 after buying an additional 367,842 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KSU traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.46. 612,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,287. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KSU shares. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

