Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.92

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.92 and last traded at $122.73, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.05.

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -267.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,659,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,706 shares of company stock valued at $18,639,228 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after acquiring an additional 915,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 128,713.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,186,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $34,706,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

