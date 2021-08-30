Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,657 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $19,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

NYSE:SQ opened at $268.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.53. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $760,050.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,044,494.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,812 shares of company stock valued at $169,490,464 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

