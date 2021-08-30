St. Louis Trust Co Acquires 1,765 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $477,895,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,060,000 after acquiring an additional 163,889 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,230,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,488,000 after acquiring an additional 322,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,928,000.

VT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,249. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $106.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

