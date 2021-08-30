St. Louis Trust Co Has $11.27 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $263,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $415.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,957. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $416.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

