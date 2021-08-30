Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 404.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $327.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.42. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $329.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.42.

STMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, Director G Bradford Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $6,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,404 shares of company stock worth $53,656,913. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

