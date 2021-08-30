Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.53 Million

Brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce sales of $434.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.19 million and the lowest is $425.88 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $200.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,716 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,359,000. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $13,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 1,647.06%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

