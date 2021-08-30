Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 58.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 626.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $115.61. 3,036,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

