Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $115.60. 253,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,210. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

