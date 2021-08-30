Sterling Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,411 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $6,843,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $562,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,886. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

