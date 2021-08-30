Sterling Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded down $4.05 on Monday, reaching $415.64. 67,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

