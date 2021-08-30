Sterling Investment Management Inc. Takes $856,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.93. 61,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.95. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

