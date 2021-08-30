Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial has raised its dividend payment by 240.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SF opened at $70.78 on Monday. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stifel Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Stifel Financial worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

