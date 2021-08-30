Stifel Nicolaus Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $300.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNOW. Cowen raised their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.36.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE SNOW opened at $297.71 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,895 shares in the company, valued at $42,473,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.