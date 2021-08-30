Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $164,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,406 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,991,000. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $27.07 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $994.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.29.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

