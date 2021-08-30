Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,007.47

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,007.47 and last traded at $1,871.78, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,974.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,848.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Straumann alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 114.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,777.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,512.85.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.