Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 12,569 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Huntsman stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.