Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Airlines by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after acquiring an additional 556,693 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $28,889,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in United Airlines by 185.4% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 713,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after acquiring an additional 463,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 235.2% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 636,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 446,448 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.75. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

