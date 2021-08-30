Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 57.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,506 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,166,000 after buying an additional 424,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,095,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4,949.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after buying an additional 747,367 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 597,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HE opened at $43.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

