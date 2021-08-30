Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 56,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 369,668 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 80,090 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $20.83 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALEX. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

