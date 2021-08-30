Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENIC opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $954.89 million during the quarter.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

