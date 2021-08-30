Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 657 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:RBC opened at $152.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.47. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $91.82 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

