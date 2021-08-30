Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 47,393 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $88,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 144.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

