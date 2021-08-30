Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is ($0.41). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.56. 1,036,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,348. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.