SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $23.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPWR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist cut their price target on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.86. SunPower has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.11.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

