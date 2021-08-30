SuperLauncher Trading 70.9% Higher Over Last Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 70.9% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002873 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,224,628 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

