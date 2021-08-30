Surevest LLC Buys 584 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.26. 1,182,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,790. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.