Surevest LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Surevest LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,807. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

