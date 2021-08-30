Surevest LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Surevest LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,979 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.2% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $168.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,689. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.21 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.32. The firm has a market cap of $265.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

