Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS SCMWY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $59.18. 8,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

