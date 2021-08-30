Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.10.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $91.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.53. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,350,309 shares of company stock valued at $515,935,840 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.